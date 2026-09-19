Cole (9-9) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Cole served up a two-run home run to Corbin Carroll in the second inning but was otherwise successful at limiting the damage. The long ball has been a problem lately -- Cole has allowed 10 homers over his last six starts, giving up a total of 18 runs across 34.2 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 123:22 K:BB through 121.1 innings over 21 starts. Cole is lined up for one more regular season start at home against the Rays next week, which also positions him well to be on the hill if the Yankees end up playing in the wild-card round.