Cole (elbow) threw approximately 36 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Cole continues to incrementally increase his pitch count during his throwing sessions -- his previous bullpen took place Saturday and included 29 pitches. The veteran right-hander sat at around 89 mph with his fastball in that session, so he appears to still have a ways to go to get back up to full speed, but so far his recovery seems to be going smoothly, with manager Aaron Boone characterizing Cole's outlook as "onward and upward." There's no indication yet of when Cole may begin a rehab assignment, but he isn't likely to be activated off the IL until after the start of June.