Cole (elbow) will face hitters Tuesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Cole has been throwing off a mound for a couple weeks and is now ready to face hitters for the first time since he was diagnosed with nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow back in mid-March. A rehab assignment shouldn't be too far down the road, although there's been no date revealed for that yet. Cole is still several weeks away from his season debut.