The Yankees are expected to decide this weekend whether Cole (elbow) will need another rehab start or if he's ready to rejoin the Yankees' rotation, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Cole was dominant in his third rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, pitching 4.1 innings during which he allowed an unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner tossed 70 pitches in the outing, so he'd likely have his workload managed to some extent if his next trip to the mound is with the big club. If it's determined that Cole needs another rehab start, it would be for ramp-up reasons rather than due to effectiveness -- he's dominated minor-leaguers in his three appearances, posting a 19:0 K:BB while allowing just one earned run over 12.1 frames. Should Cole next move back into the Yankees' rotation, his season debut could come during the team's three-game set versus Baltimore next week.