Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Cole (elbow) will be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported Sunday that it's been recommended to Cole that he undergo Tommy John surgery but that the pitcher would seek a second opinion, and it appears that opinion will come from Dr. ElAttrache. More clarity on Cole's situation could be available later Monday.