Cole (elbow) said after Sunday's rehab outing with Double-A Somerset that he'll require at least one additional rehab start, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks over 4.2 innings.

Cole threw 44 of 57 pitches for strikes in his second rehab appearance Sunday as he continues building up his workload while coming back from nerve irritation in his elbow. The 33-year-old is trending toward a season debut in late June at the latest, though an exact return date won't come into focus until it's determined how many rehab outings are necessary.