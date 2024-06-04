Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Cole (elbow) will require "at least a few" minor-league rehab starts before returning from the 60-day injured list, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cole will make his first rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Somerset and is slated to throw 40-to-50 pitches in that outing. Assuming he adds around 10-to-15 pitches to each of his subsequent rehab starts, the righty would presumably require two additional outings at a minimum after Tuesday's appearance before slotting back into the Yankees rotation. With that in mind, Cole doesn't appear on track to make his 2024 Yankees debut until at least late June, provided he checks out fine physically during his rehab assignment. Cole is working his way back from nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow.