Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that there's a chance Cole (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment as soon as this coming week, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cole threw a live batting practice session Saturday without issue, which was the second time he's faced hitters since he resumed a throwing program. It sounds like he could be asked to throw another live BP, but beginning a rehab assignment also appears to be on the table. Cole will need multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Yankees' rotation, so he's still a few weeks away even if all goes well.