Cole (elbow) threw two simulated innings in the bullpen Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cole has been slowly ramping up his activity over the past few weeks and his next step will likely be facing hitters in live batting practice. The reigning AL Cy Young winner has been out since mid-March while nursing nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow and he's been throwing off a mound since May 4. Pitching coach Matt Blake said after Cole's bullpen session Saturday that the right-hander was clocked throwing in the low 90s, but he is still likely multiple weeks away from making his return. At this rate, Cole's timetable to return looks like it could be mid-to-late June.