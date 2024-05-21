Cole (elbow) faced live hitters Tuesday and will throw another live session this weekend, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cole faced hitters for the first time since being shut down with elbow inflammation. He threw about 20 pitches in what's expected to be the first of two or three total live sessions. Cole will be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list before the end of May, but he'll require a multi-start rehab assignment and is still at least a few weeks away from making his season debut, likely at some point in June.