Cole (1-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits, a walk and two hit batsmen over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

Cole continues to struggle with his command as he rounds into form following a two-plus month stint on the IL with a nerve irritation in his elbow, but Sunday's performance represented a major step in the right direction. After walking four and allowing four homers in his previous start, Cole allowed a single run in the third, then struck out three of the last six batters he faced as he sent the Blue Jays down in order in the fourth and fifth innings to close out his day. The five innings pitched, 90 pitches thrown, one run allowed and six strikeouts each represented a season-best total for Cole, who continues to inch his way back towards his normal workload. He's tentatively slated to toe the rubber again next weekend in an AL East showdown when the Yankees welcome the Red Sox to the Bronx.