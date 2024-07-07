Cole did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 14-4 win against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Cole allowed three runs in a 27-pitch third inning and was pulled in the fifth after surrendering a solo home run to Rafael Devers. The righty generated an impressive 14 swinging strikes and was pushed to 90 pitches for the second consecutive outing, but he labored at times and has now only completed five innings once in his first four starts of the season. The 33-year-old owns a 6.75 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 17.1 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Orioles next week.