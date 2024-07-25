Cole (3-2) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to take the loss versus the Mets on Wednesday.

Five of the six runs on Cole's line came from the three home runs he surrendered. He had posted consecutive quality starts before this setback. Cole's now at a 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB through 35 innings over seven starts this season. The right-hander's reached 100 pitches in three straight outings, but he'll now need to find better consistency in the quality of his performances. He's projected to make his next start at Philadelphia.