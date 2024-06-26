Cole (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Yankees fell 9-7 to the Mets, surrendering six runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- and four walks over four innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

Making his second start of the season after recovering from an elbow issue, Cole simply couldn't locate his pitches as he served up four or more long balls for only the second time in his career -- the other such start came against the Twins in June 2022. The veteran right-hander did throw 72 pitches (44 strikes) Tuesday, up from 62 in his season debut as the Yankees gradually increase his workload. Cole will look to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Toronto.