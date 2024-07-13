Cole (2-1) earned the win Friday over the Orioles, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

Cole allowed a lone run on Ramon Urias' two-out triple in the second inning before blanking the Orioles over his final four frames, allowing just two additional hits, as he completed six innings for the first time this season. After allowing eight runs over his first two outings, Cole's allowed just six runs over his subsequent three starts (15.1 innings) while striking out 21 in that span. The right-hander is tentatively lined up to face the Rays at home following the All-Star break, where he'll look to open the second half on a positive note.