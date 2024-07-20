Cole (3-1) earned the win Friday against Tampa Bay, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

The New York ace was in fine form, generating an impressive 16 whiffs en route to his eight punchouts, his third straight game with at least seven Ks. The lone blemish on his evening was 384-foot solo shot allowed to Brandon Lowe in the sixth. With this 103-pitch effort, Cole lowered his season ERA to 4.60 from 5.40. The 33-year-old is tentatively slated to make his next start against the Mets at home.