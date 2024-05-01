Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Cole had a "heavy day" of throwing off flat ground Tuesday, but the skipper is unsure when the right-hander will be ready to throw a bullpen session, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cole has been playing catch multiple times per week for about two weeks while steadily increasing his throwing distance. He hasn't hit any reported snags in his recovery since resuming his throwing program, but it's not yet clear when Cole will be able to take the next meaningful step forward in his recovery from his right elbow injury by getting back on the mound. Boone also declined to speculate if a return before the All-Star break is realistic for Cole, who is eligible to be activated May 25 after opening the season on the 60-day injured list.