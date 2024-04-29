Cole (elbow) threw on flat ground again Saturday, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the session went "really well," Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Cole has been playing catch on flat ground for about three weeks, extending his throwing distance up to 120 feet. Boone indicated early last week that the ace hurler is getting close to throwing off a mound, and that could happen as soon as this week. If Cole continues to progress without setbacks, he could feasibly be ready to join the Yankees' rotation when he's eligible to come off the 60-day IL in late May.