Rondon (2-5) allowed four runs on four hits and one walk over one inning to pick up the loss Monday against the Mariners.

Rondon, once Houston's closer, is on the verge of losing his setup role. Since Roberto Osuna was named the Astros' closer, Rondon has a 6.30 ERA, surrendering 19 hits and seven runs over 10 innings. We fully expect Ryan Pressly to move into the eight-inning role given Rondon's inconsistency.