Rondon allowed one hit over one scoreless inning in Friday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Rondon, who picked up his fourth hold in the last six outings, has turned around a dismal start and slowly trimmed an ERA that was over 10 as late as Aug. 25. In his last nine appearances, the right-handed reliever's given up one run over 8.2 innings (1.04 ERA) while striking out 12. Rondon is now pitching high-leverage assignments and lowered his ERA to 6.50.