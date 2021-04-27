Rondon opted to retire from professional baseball Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 33-year-old spent spring training with the Phillies before being released and subsequently signing a minors deal with the Red Sox, but he's now decided to hang up his cleats. Rondon appeared in 444 games between the Cubs, Astros and Diamondbacks over his eight-year, big-league career, and he finished with a 3.49 ERA and 1.20 WHIP while recording 92 saves over 436 innings.

