Rondon was released by the Phillies on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Rondon was brought in as a non-roster invitee prior to camp and could have helped a bullpen which was historically poor last season, but the Phillies evidently saw enough from their numerous other additions that they didn't plan on giving him a roster spot. His 7.71 ERA in seven spring innings likely didn't help his case, though his 8:2 K:BB was solid.