Rondon's contract option was declined by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Rondon struggled in his first season with the Diamondbacks as he posted a 7.65 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 20 innings across 23 relief appearances during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. The right-hander has worked as a late reliever throughout his career but may have to settle for a lower-leverage role entering his age-33 season.
