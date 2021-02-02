Rondon signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to big-league camp with the Phillies on Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies will be hoping they get the pitcher Rondon was with the Astros in 2018 and 2019, when he recorded a combined 3.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. He wasn't anything close to that guy with the Diamondbacks last year, struggling to a 7.65 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 20 frames as his walk rate rose to 11.3 percent and his groundball rate fell to 35.5 percent. Heading into his age-33 season, a bounceback is far from guaranteed, but the risk of a minor-league deal is obviously quite low for the Phillies.