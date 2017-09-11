Astros' J.D. Davis: Hits fourth long ball
Davis mashed a pinch-hit solo homer in his lone at-bat Sunday in Oakland.
Davis now has four home runs in 18 games and is hitting .250/.310/.558. The third baseman's strong start at the plate still hasn't been enough to find regular at-bats, however, as there simply isn't room for him with Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman manning the left side of the infield.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...