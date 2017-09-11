Play

Davis mashed a pinch-hit solo homer in his lone at-bat Sunday in Oakland.

Davis now has four home runs in 18 games and is hitting .250/.310/.558. The third baseman's strong start at the plate still hasn't been enough to find regular at-bats, however, as there simply isn't room for him with Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman manning the left side of the infield.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast