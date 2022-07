The Astros have selected Melton with the 64th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Melton put up staggering numbers at Oregon State, but a 2/1 K/BB and unorthodox left-handed swing lead to some concerns about the hit tool. If it all works out, he could be an exciting power/speed outfielder who adds value with his glove. His plus speed should age well.