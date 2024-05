Meyers went 3-for-3 with three RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Tigers.

Meyers entered the game as a pinch hitter for Trey Cabbage in the top of the seventh inning, notching an RBI single. He proceeded to add two more RBI base knocks in the eighth and ninth frames, making the most of his three at-bats in the contest. The outfielder is now batting .360 with two triples, a double, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base over 25 at-bats in May.