Meyers went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI on Wednesday against the Yankees.

Meyers had emerged as one of the primary playing-time losers as a result of Joey Loperfido's promotion. However, Loperfido has sat in each of Houston's last two games, and Meyers has delivered on the opportunity to start those contests by going a combined 3-for-8. Meyers is still likely to lose out in the long term, but the Astros may continue to give him run as Lopefido finds his footing in the big leagues.