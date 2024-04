Meyers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies in Mexico City, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers will take a seat for the third game in a row, with two absences coming against right-handed pitching and one coming versus a lefty. Mauricio Dubon has been swinging a hotter bat of late and will get another start at Meyers' expense, though it's unclear if Dubon has permanently leapfrogged Meyers on the depth chart in center field.