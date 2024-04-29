The Astros confirmed that they will select Loperfido's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Loperfido earned his first promotion to the big leagues by slashing .287/.393/.713 with 13 home runs and five stolen bases in his first 25 games with Sugar Land this season. He also had a 30.3 percent strikeout rate, and contact has often been an issue for the 24-year-old throughout his time in the minors. However, with Jose Abreu performing so poorly at first base, the Astros appear willing to give Loperfido a look at the position even if strikeouts are abundant. Loperfido can also play the outfield, and he could be an option for at-bats there, as well, if the Astros elect to cut the playing time of Mauricio Dubon and/or Jake Meyers.