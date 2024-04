Abreu is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Abreu will get a break Sunday as Jon Singleton will take the field at first base. The veteran infielder has seen the plate 28 times this year, slashing .077/.143/.077 with only two hits and two runs. Abreu's starting spot could be in question eventually if the offensive struggles continue, especially with Triple-A prospect Joey Loperfido pushing for his major league debut.