Abreu is likely to lose playing time due to the promotion of Joey Loperfido, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Abreu has had a rocky tenure with the Astros overall, and he's hitting a dreadful .099 across 77 plate appearances with a .269 OPS this season. The Astros have publicly remained hopeful that he can turn things around, though he's started only three of the team's last six games. Abreu's share of playing time is likely to only dip further, but his spot on the roster is most likely safe as he is signed through 2025 and is owed roughly $39 million for the remainder of the deal.