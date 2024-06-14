The Astros released Abreu on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Abreu was in the second year of a three-year, $58.5 million contract with Houston but will hit the open market after a dreadful start to the 2024 season. In 120 big-league plate appearances, Abreu posted a .362 OPS with a career-worst 23.3 percent K rate and a 3.4 percent walk rate. Amid his struggles, Abreu spent nearly a month in the minors, beginning at the Astros' FCL affiliate before being brought up to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he went hitless in seven at-bats. Although the 37-year-old didn't show much to indicate improvements are coming, he's still just three years removed from a 30-homer season and is a former AL MVP, making him an intriguing project as a free agent.