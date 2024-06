Abreu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-1 win over the Angels.

Abreu has gone a modest 3-for-17 over six games in June, but two of those hits have been homers. The first baseman has made limited progress at the plate since he was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land, but he's seeing steady playing time anyway. He's slashing .122/.171/.194 with two homers, six RBI and eight runs scored over 105 plate appearances in 2024.