Astros GM Dana Brown said Tuesday that Abreu is not with the MLB club and will be optioned to the FCL Astros on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 37-year-old has struggled to a .099/.156/.113 slash line in 77 plate appearances through the first month of the season, so he'll voluntarily head to Houston's FCL affiliate in an attempt to "get some at-bats and his timing back right," per Brown. It will be the first time in the minors for Abreu, as he immediately joined the White Sox after coming up from Cuba in 2014 and has never had a minor-league rehab assignment.