Abreu is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Abreu is on the bench for the third time in four games, with Jon Singleton getting the nod at first base in his place. It's clear at this point that Abreu's standing atop the depth chart is on thin ice, as the 37-year-old has followed up a disappointing 2023 campaign with an even more disastrous start to the 2024 season, as he's slashing .065/.132/.081 with a career-worst 25 percent strikeout rate across 68 plate appearances. First base/outfield prospect Joey Loperfido has gotten off to a hot start to the season at Triple-A Sugar Land and could soon be summoned to the big leagues if the Astros aren't confident in Abreu's ability to stage a turnaround and/or if Singleton proves to be a poor replacement for Abreu.