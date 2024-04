Abreu is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Kansas City, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports..

Abreu has been unspeakably bad at the plate in the early going, sporting a .227 OPS and 31.7 percent strikeout rate. It's his fourth day off already this season and in his last start he batted eighth. Given Abreu's struggles last season, he could continue to see his playing time dwindle if he doesn't right the ship. Jon Singleton will handle first base Thursday.