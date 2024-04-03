Abreu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Abreu was on the bench for Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees due to a sore hand, but he returned to the starting nine for both of the Astros' first two games against the Blue Jays, going 2-for-8 with a run scored. The Astros haven't indicated that Abreu suffered a setback with his hand in either contest, so his absence from the lineup Wednesday may be little more than a maintenance day. Jon Singleton will spell Abreu at first base and bat sixth.