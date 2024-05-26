Share Video

Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Abreu will return to the team Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Abreu was optioned to the Astros' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate April 30 after he started the season slashing .099/.156/.113 with three RBI over 77 plate appearances. He went 7-for-22 with two doubles, one home run and three RBI across five outings in the FCL. Abreu appeared in two games with Triple-A Sugar Land over the weekend, and the 37-year-old will travel with the Astros for their upcoming series against the Mariners.

