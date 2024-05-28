Abreu went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Monday against the Mariners.

Abreu was back in the lineup for the first time in a month and hit eighth while playing first base. He had a rough start to the game defensively, displaying a line drive off the bat of JP Crawford. However, Abreu made up for that with an RBI single in the fifth frame. The Astros seemingly plan to give Abreu regular run at first base, though he'll still need to outperform Jon Singleton, unless they're willing to play Yordan Alvarez more regularly in left field to the detriment of Chas McCormick.