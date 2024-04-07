Abreu has hit seventh in the Astros' lineup in consecutive games, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Abreu has only two hits in his first 28 plate appearances of the season, and he's recently hit behind both Yainer Diaz and Chas McCormick. His slip down the order began Friday with the Astros facing a lefty, but he remained in the same position for right-hander Jon Gray on Saturday. While it's been a poor start to the season, Abreu should remain a regular in the lineup due to the limited number of alternatives Houston has at first base, unless the team opts to promote impressive prospect Joey Loperfido.