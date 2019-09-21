Play

Astros' Jose Altuve: Reaches 30 homers

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Altuve got the Astros five-run first inning started, leading off with his 30th home run. It marked the first 30-homer season for the second baseman, who cleared the fences for a second straight game and the fifth time in the last nine games.

