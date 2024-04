Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, three runs scored, a walk and a steal in Sunday's win over Colorado.

Altuve singled and scored in the first inning after swiping third base. He then drilled a solo shot in the third. The star infielder had been in a short slump recently, going 6-for-30 (.200) with one extra-base hit over his previous seven games. Still, he's sporting a strong .342/.414/.596 slash line with four steals, 15 extra-base hits and 21 runs scored through 28 games.