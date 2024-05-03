Altuve went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in an 8-2 victory versus Cleveland on Thursday.

Altuve continued his recent stretch of hot hitting, notching his third multi-hit effort over his past four contests. The veteran second baseman added a pair of thefts Thursday, and he's now swiped six bags over his past 15 games after failing to record a steal across his initial 16 contests of the campaign. Altuve ranks seventh among qualified hitters with a .352 average on the season and is tied for second with 45 hits.