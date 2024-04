Altuve went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Cubs.

Altuve launched a solo blast off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning to bring the Astros to within a run, but the team ultimately fell short. The long ball was Altuve's sixth of the season, though he has only eight RBI. The star second baseman is otherwise having a fantastic campaign, slashing .350/.412/.602 with 17 runs and three stolen bases.