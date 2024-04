Altuve went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs during Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Altuve touched up Rangers' starter Nathan Eovaldi for both of his blasts, leading off the bottom of the first with a shot to left then adding a second blast in the third. The eight-time All-Star has been off to a scorching start for the Astros, raising his average to .382 with five homers, seven RBI, eight doubles and 14 runs scored through his first 68 at-bats.