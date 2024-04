Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Altuve concluded an offensive barrage by the Astros, as his solo home run in the seventh inning put the team up 8-0. He now has three homers on the season, all of which have come in his last four games. Altuve has also begun the new campaign with a seven-game hitting streak, including three multi-hit performances.