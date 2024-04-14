Altuve went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

He also got hit by a pitch. Altuve has been on fire to kick off the season, reaching base safely in all 16 of the Astros' games while slashing .365/.452/.635 with 11 of his 23 hits (eight doubles and three homers) going for extra bases. The 33-year-old sparkplug has also added five RBI and 12 runs, and the only disappointing thing about his campaign so far is that he's still looking for his first stolen base.