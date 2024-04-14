Share Video

Link copied!

Altuve went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

He also got hit by a pitch. Altuve has been on fire to kick off the season, reaching base safely in all 16 of the Astros' games while slashing .365/.452/.635 with 11 of his 23 hits (eight doubles and three homers) going for extra bases. The 33-year-old sparkplug has also added five RBI and 12 runs, and the only disappointing thing about his campaign so far is that he's still looking for his first stolen base.

More News