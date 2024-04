Altuve went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

The veteran second baseman racked up his fifth multi-hit performance over the last seven games, a stretch in which Altuve is batting a blistering .467 (14-for-30). He was hardly cold before that though, and he's failed to collect a hit in only one of his first 20 games. On the season, Altuve is slashing .388/.462/.675 with five homers, two steals, seven RBI and 15 runs scored.