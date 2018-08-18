Astros' Jose Altuve: Rehab to begin Sunday

Altuve (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Fresno will be playing away against Tacoma, while the Astros will be in nearby Seattle starting Monday. It's unclear whether or not he'd be ready to return after just one rehab game, as he's been out since July 25.

